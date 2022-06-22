1
Obuasi residents 'fight' AngloGold Ashanti for mining concession, jobs

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 21 At 9.41.58 PM.jpeg Some of the protesting residents

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Obuasi residents are up in arms against managers of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine over the company’s refusal to cede part of its mining concessions to community members.

Some held placards which read: “We are tired of the joblessness”, Enough is Enough, AngloGold keeps failing us”, We are tired”, as they marched on the streets Tuesday morning, amid heavy security.

They further accused the mining giant of failing to consider their natives for employment.

Led by the Obuasi Community Mining Association, the demonstrators have petitioned President Akufo-Addo for his intervention as they say, the situation has adversely affected livelihoods and the economy of the mining town.

