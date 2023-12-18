Obuor Vie for Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat

Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour is set to make a second attempt to contest the upcoming Parliamentary primaries of the Asante Akyem South Constituency seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party, [NPP].

According to him, his candidacy will focus on creativity and hard work, particularly in creating job opportunities for the youth in the constituency.



Obour, who will be picking the nomination forms on Wednesday noted that “I am committed to Breaking the Eight and determined to contribute to its success. It’s unacceptable for the NDC to perform better than us in our stronghold Asante Akyem South”.



He noted that the New Patriotic Party has been losing votes compared to the National Democratic Congress in the constituency, which is worrying as the party approaches the crucial 2024 election, hence the reason to contest and increase the margin of the vote for the NPP.



He added that he has plans to provide skills training and lobby for developmental projects using his extensive networks, adding that ‘’ As a leader, he believes in the importance of advocating for strategic projects and representing the concerns of constituents in Parliament’’.



Obour also highlighted the untapped potential of the Asante Akyem South Constituency, which is home to high-profile personalities and talented individuals, and promises to leverage this potential for the overall development of the constituency and work closely with chiefs and opinion leaders to bring progress.

Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, who in the last NPP Parliamentary Primaries contested but lost by a narrow margin of 58 votes to the sitting MP in 2020 said it is time to wrestle the seat from the incumbent MP who has held the position for three successive terms but has little to show for those 12 years representing the constituency.



He stressed, “Breaking the Eight” is not just a slogan but an attainable goal we have set for ourselves as a political party and I am committed to working very hard to make it happen. It will be a great history to be a part of, and I am leaving no stone unturned to help achieve that”.



He emphasized the importance of selecting the right candidates who can increase votes both in the Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



Obour further expressed confidence that the delegates would support him this time, as he remained committed to the party even after losing in the previous primaries.



“When I lost in the last primaries, I did not abandon ship but worked tirelessly with the MP and Constituency executive to canvass for votes. I have also consistently provided support for the local party in its activities and the constituents’’ he stated.

He further pleaded with the delegates who play a crucial role in the party’s fortunes, to vote massively for him to lead the constituency into the 2024 battle, which the NPP would surely be victorious.



The NPP has announced the final leg of its internal election to elect parliamentary candidates (PCs) in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



Nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates for the election in those constituencies would open on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and close on Monday, December 25, 2023.



