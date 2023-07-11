Occupy Finance Ministry ‘a fight for the soul of the country’ – Senyo Hosi declares

Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, leader of a bondholder group has called on all aggrieved persons whose bonds have yet to be honoured to join the ‘Occupy Finance Ministry’ protest set to start on Tuesday, July 11.

The two-hour picket is expected to start from 7am till 9am by bondholders whose principals and coupons remain unpaid despite signing up to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) earlier this year.



In an interview on Joy News (July 10, 2023) Hosi, who is the convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) stressed that the action is a fight for the soul of the country and against politicians and public servants who clearly are taking bondholders for granted.



“We must show politicians and public servants that you do not take the citizens who empower you and resource you for granted… You must be honourable with your word, honour your word.



“This is a fight for the soul of the country, because if people can take your money and treat you recklessly and you sit aloof, can you imagine what they’ll do when they realize they can walk away with that with other things?” he lamented.



Two groups, the IBF and Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana served notice of a protest via a joint statement last week.

According to the coalition, payment of some bonds has been in default for over 100 days, and it has been over 50 days since agreeing on terms captured in the MoU signed on May 16, 2023 with no implementation undertaken nor official communication on a way forward.



In a joint statement signed by the Convener of Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi, and Convener of Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana, Dr. Joel Djangma, they outlined that the conduct of government, intended or otherwise, has been condescending, insensitive and disrespectful to its own citizens whose only crime has been to trust their government with their savings.



“What is worse is the untold hardship and unjustified suffering these citizens and their dependants continue to bear. Citizens continue to be denied medication for self, children and parents, school fees for children and relatives, sustenance of family and the dignity of adulthood. This unjustifiable pain must stop,” the statement read.



