OccupyBoG Protest: Demonstration is very unnecessary, let them direct their attention to the president – NPP MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, labelled the #OccupyBoG Protest as an unnecessary exercise.

According to him, protesters should redirect their attention towards the president instead of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



This comes after the minority caucus in parliament and some civil groups demanded the immediate removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies from office for the roles played in the current economic crisis.



In response to the protest on Joy News, MP Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi expressed his belief that if the minority genuinely desires the governor's removal, they should address their demand to the president, who holds the authority to make such appointments.



“If they expect somebody to perform, pursuant to their claim, then they should direct their prayer to the rightful office.



“This demonstration is very unnecessary, let them direct their attention to the president for he should be able to disappoint the appointee. But if you speak in the air for 100 years and are not directing your request appropriately, it will have no effect,” he stated.



The MP also elaborated on the importance of directing demands to the appropriate authorities.

“In our case, our address was directed at the president who is legally mandated to affect our request. What I am saying is that, if we continue to stand on the pulpit and we shout that somebody must be removed and your shouting is directed at somebody who doesn’t have the necessary capacity and legal authority to affect your demand, then you will be speaking to the wrong person,” he added.



