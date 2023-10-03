OccupyBoG: We’re ready for Minority demo – Police

File photo

Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are read for the Minority’s Occupy Bank of Ghana #OccupyBoG demonstration slated for Tuesday October 3, 2023.

In a press release signed by Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi the Ghana Police Service wishes to assure the public that adequate preparations to ensure peace, security, law and order for the planned demonstration by the Minority Group.



“The Police would like the public to bear with us as we roll out the arrangements to minimise the inconvenience that will be experienced by the public in those parts of the Capital City that would be affected by the demonstration,” she added.



According to her, personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) will be deployed at the various intersections to assist the motoring public.

“We wish to urge the organizers of the demonstration and all participants to cooperate with the Police and abide by the security arrangements in accordance with the Public Order Act.



“We would like to assure the public that as always, the Police remain committed to working together with all stakeholders and the public at large, towards deepening our democratic credentials and ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country,” ASP Ansah-Akrofi stated.