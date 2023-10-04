OccupyBoGProtest: BoG Governor's refusal to meet us with our petition is very disrespectful – Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly criticized the leadership of the Bank of Ghana for delegating its Head of Security to receive a petition on behalf of the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

This comes after the caucus and other groups held the widely participated #OccupyBoGProtest to demand for the resignation of Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies citing monetary mismanagement of the economy.



Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson who was met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng (Rtd) told the protesters that Dr. Ernest Addison was held up in a meeting with the IMF Mission team and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition in person.



“We were informed that you would come and present the petition, but as we speak, the governor is meeting the IMF team,” the BoG Head of Security told the protesters.



However, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, described the decision as rather disrespectful on the part of the Central Bank’s leadership and therefore refused to present their petition.



“It is very disrespectful not to receive the petition himself. Not even the deputy is here, and we never said we were going to present our petition to security, and that we would not give you the petition. Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, and so we will go and come back again,” Ato Forson stressed.

Meanwhile, the Minority’s decision to embark on the #OccupyBoGProtest was on the premise and call for the dismissal of the BoG Governor [Ernest Addison] after the apex bank recorded a GH¢60.8 billion loss in the 2022 financial year, advancing financial support to the government without parliamentary approval and among others.







