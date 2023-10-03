OccupyBoGProtest: Hypocrisy of this government exposed – Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, known as General Mosquito, has used the ongoing #OccupyBoGProtest to criticise what he describes as the hypocrisy of the current government.

He noted that the timing of the protest coincided with the presence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation and the Commonwealth parliamentary speakers in Ghana.



He argued that these international events have exposed the hypocrisy of the government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



General Mosquito’s comment came on the sideline of the ongoing #OccupyBoGprotest by the minority caucus in parliament alongside some CSOs and concerned citizens.



“I am happy that the IMF are in town, the speakers of all the commonwealth countries, and members of parliament from commonwealth countries are in town. The hypocrisy of this government has been badly exposed, and I think that this is the beginning of the fall of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia fraudulent government,” he said.



He further criticized the government for what he perceives as a failure to hold individuals accountable for alleged wrongdoing.

To him, if institutions like the Bank of Ghana and their leadership disregard their regulations with impunity, it's time for a change.



“The actual recipe for chaos is the mismanagement at the place and the refusal of the leadership of the country to discipline people and hold them accountable for wrongdoing.



“If you have a bank which is supported by its own regulations and the governor together with the leadership of the bank flaunt their own laws with impunity, they need to go. Because we are in crisis and we want to take this nation out of the crisis and the same style of thinking that created the problem cannot be relied upon to solve that problem,” the National Chairman added.



