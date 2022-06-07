OccupyGhana threatens to sue Auditor-General over disallowances, surcharges

OccupyGhana logo

OccupyGhana has threatened the Auditor-General with court action if he fails to respond to them on issues on disallowances and surcharges.

According to the group, they have written a series of letters requesting the Auditor-General to furnish them with actions taken “for illegal use of government funds in your 2019 and 2020 Audit reports” but failed to reply to them.



“On 3 February 2022, we wrote to you, in the exercise of our right to information under article 21 of the Constitution, to provide us with information on whether or not you have issued the required disallowances and surcharges. You have ignored that as well.



“If you have issued the disallowances and surcharges demanded, and have not informed us of the action by replying to our earlier letters please do so for the sake of good process and order,” OccupyGhana stated in its letter dated June 6, 2022, addressed to the Auditor General.

The group continued “If, however, you have failed to action our demand to issue the disallowance and surcharges and further failed to provide the information we requested, be informed that we shall commence legal proceedings against you, including filing a petition to the Right To Information (RTI) Commission.”



