OccupyJulorBiHouse: Arrest of protestors is shameful and backwards – Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has strongly condemned the arrest of innocent citizens who participated in a #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.

He described the arrests as not only unlawful but also shameful and a step backward for democracy.



In a statement, Sammy Gyamfi expressed concern over what he describes as the violation of fundamental human rights during demonstrations such as this.



“The arrest of the innocent citizens who decided to embark on a peaceful protest against the misrule of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government this morning, is not only unlawful but shameful and backward. There cannot be any place for this odious abuse of fundamental human rights in any democratic country governed by the rule of law,” part of the statement read.



He also stated that some protesters had their phones illegally seized and were subjected to physical beatings and other inhumane and degrading treatments by the Ghana Police Service.



“Even more reprehensible is the fact that, some of the unlawfully arrested protestors have had their phones illegally seized and have been subjected to beatings and all manner of inhumane and degrading treatments by the Ghana Police Service.

“Sadly, this heinous barbarism is happening under the watch and leadership of an IGP, who many thought will be different” the statement added.



In a direct message to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Communications Officer demanded the immediate release of all unlawfully arrested and detained protesters.



“The NDC condemns this shameful conduct by the Ghana Police Service in no uncertain terms. And demand’s the immediate release of all the unlawfully arrested and detained protestors.



“Mr. IGP; after all the support and goodwill you have enjoyed from Ghanaians since your appointment, we certainly deserve better from you,” the statement added.



