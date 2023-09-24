OccupyJulorbiHouse: Apologize for illegally mistreating protesters – Kpebu to IGP

Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to apologize to #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who were unlawfully arrested, detained and manhandled on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

For him, the IGP ought to remember that he is only human and fallible so he should apologize to the protesters and to Ghanaians as a whole.



Mr Kpebu, who is also a lawyer for some of the arrested protesters.



Speaking on TV 3’s The Keypoints programme on Saturday , September 23, 2023, Mr Kpebu chided the IGP for the actions of his officers, remarking that the IGP will be praised if he does well and criticised if he does otherwise.

“It’s normal. You are a fine man, just that you are human and you will make a mistake…You mean well. Naturally, you are human. But the way you retrogressed our democracy on Thursday, please, that one, the minimum you can do is to render an unqualified apology because you have given a big blot on our democracy,” Mr Kpebu said.



Some 49 protesters who had congregated at the 37 Lorry Station in Accra to march to the seat of government in protest against bad governance were promptly arrested and taken away to various police stations.



The police have been condemned for the arrest and detention of the unarmed protesters.