OccupyJulorbiHouse was an NDC plot to trigger coup – NPP’s Owusu-Bempah cries

#OccupyJulorbiHouse protests took place over three days

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has decried how internal critique has often become ammunition for opposition voices.

Reacting to the recent #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that took place in Accra, Owusu-Bempah accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind it adding that the intent was to overthrow the government.



“NDC claims the government hasn’t done anything and massed up to go and overthrow the government at Jubilee House.



“What is going on is disgusting to them… to the extent that Ghanaians have forgotten what John Mahama came to do. The blame lies with our own people. The attitude our own people are showing to this government is the root cause,” he lamented during a grassroots meeting in the Ashanti Region on September 24.



He went further to stress the importance of the NPP retaining political power in the 2024 general elections even as the party gears up for the November 4 presidential primaries.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests were organized by the group, Democracy Hub, comprising young people who were demanding that government fixes the economic malaise and fights corruption.



They have serially asserted their independence and political neutrality as a group having organized online and on ground to drive home their concerns despite illegal arrests by police and heavy police restriction on the second and third days.

The NPP, meanwhile, has to deal with a big setback when on September 25, Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer aspirant announced his resignation from the party and announced his bid to run as an independent presidential candidate.



“Whether we like it or not, we cannot allow the NDC to come to power… The future is at stake and the party is at the crossroads, at a crescendo, this is the time to fight and rescue the party,” he added.



With Alan out, the four aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The winner of the primary will become a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



He shall also lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections.



