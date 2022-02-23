Oda Government Hospital acquires new medical laboratory complex

The complex will help enhance the work of the hospital

Source: Acheampong Yaw, Contributor

In Ghana, people within both lower and middle-level income brackets find it difficult to seek quality healthcare services as the result of numerous factors.

However, seeking quality healthcare services in Ghana by Ghanaians is dear to the heart of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This situation has made the President of the Republic introduce Agenda 111 policy with an objective to build one hundred and eleven ultra-modern hospitals to meet World Health Organization’s standards across the length and breadth of Ghana.



The government’s agenda 111 policy has rekindled the Birim Central Municipal Assembly to construct a new 2-storey Medical Laboratory complex and handed it over to the Management of Oda government hospital for usage.



Handing over the project to the management of Oda Government Hospital, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Mrs. Victoria Adu said, the Assembly would continue to execute its constitutional duties in the Municipality to help improve the living standards of the residents.



According to her, the 2-storey medical laboratory complex encompasses 2 offices, 9 laboratory rooms, patients’ waiting section, blood bank office, washrooms for hospital staff and patients, among others.

Mrs. Victoria Adu indicated that the availability of the said complex would also go a long way to enhance the work of the hospital’s staff and also make sick persons acquire the needed laboratory services and charged management of the hospital to use the medical laboratory complex for its intended purposes and also put the structure into good use.



The Municipal Works Engineer, Mr. Isaac Onai said the 2-storey laboratory complex was constructed by a construction firm namely Big-Al Company Limited and indicated that the cost of the project was worth GH₵ 701, 000.00. He said the project was also funded by the Birim Central Municipal Assembly,



The Kwame Ampadu Agyei, the administrator of the Oda government hospital thanked the management of the Assembly for the gesture and pledged that the structure would be put into good use and also be maintained by the Management of the hospital.