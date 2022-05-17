Odeneho Kwaku Appiah files nomination to contest Wontumi

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

An Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has filed his nomination forms to contest the incumbent, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

The forms were filed by his campaign team led by Keskine Owusu Opoku.



Mr Opoku expressed confidence that the delegates in the region will vote for Mr Odeneho to lead the party.

Mr Odeneho has been a polling station executive before.



He has also been an Assemblyman, Regional Treasurer of the NPP and Constituency Chairman for close to 20 years.