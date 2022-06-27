Odeneho Kwaku Appiah holds thanksgiving service

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah at the thanksgiving ceremony

Candidate in the just-ended New Patriotic Party(NPP) Chairmanship race in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah(COKA), together with his family and campaign team has held a thanksgiving service at the Upper room revival assembly of the Assemblies of God church, Kwadaso Estate, Kumasi.

The program, which was held on Sunday, June, 26,2022 saw the Media, friends of COKA, party elders and founders, women leaders, and identifiable groups, among others, in attendance.



The Thanksgiving service was to thank God for successful polls, and applaud the team, supporters, delegates, and party faithfuls for standing with and by him throughout the campaign season and after.



The head pastor of the church, Pastor David Ohene Donkoh themed the service “Commandment to the watchman” quoting from Isaiah 62:1-7.



The former Afigya Kwabre South Chairman in his speech showed gratitude to God and his team of supporters. He urged Ghanaians to continually pray amid the current economic hardship, adding that change will soon take place.



“I’m happy to be here today to thank God, first of all, party delegates, faithfuls, elders, founders, identifiable groups, and the general public at large for your continuous support and love shown me before and after the elections”.

“I understand the current economic hardship is weighing everyone down. But regardless of the situation we all find ourselves in, there’s hope. With prayers, supplication, and hard work, we shall all sail through. Throughout my life, I’ve never seen a prayerful person whom God has let down. Hold on, don’t give up, Hope is near, he encouraged the congregants.



COKA thanked the party’s supporters and well-wishers for their hard work and commitment over the last few months, urging them to remain together and build a united front.



In a related development, some constituents from Afigya Kwabre East where he served as chairman for over 20 years, presented a cow, and a white sheep as a gift to bless him for fighting a good course and not letting them down. COKA Ladies, serial callers, and some other identifiable groups also presented packs of cake and portraits as birthday presents to COKA.



The thanksgiving service climaxed with a party at the Longford Royal Centre at Odeneho Kwadaso, bringing together over 3 thousand people from the Social class, cooperate, media, businessmen and women, traders, Members of Parliament, clergy, and traditional leaders among others.