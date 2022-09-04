Odike-Manhyia saga is a clear case of conflict between tradition and modernity - Prof. Agyeman-Duah

CEO of The John A. Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Chief Executive Officer of The John A. Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has said the issue that ensued between Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike and the Chiefs of Manhyia palace was a clear case of conflict between tradition and modernity.

According to him, even though this is not the first time this kind of issue is happening in the country, there is a need for the country to consider mixing culture with traditional practices.



“…Odike’s case is a very interesting case. It’s a clear case of conflict of interest between tradition and modernity. This is not the first time it’s happening; do you remember the Ada case? This tells you that we Ghanaians we have a culture we need to consider to mix with democratic practise.”



Speaking in an interview with Original TV, he was asked why it is difficult for Ghana to mix tradition with modernity



Professor Agyeman-Duah said the missing link is that “intellectually we are lazy”.



Odike attracted the angst of the chiefs after he stated, during a radio interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, that some of the chiefs were engaged in galamsey, while many others were encouraging it through their support.

Unhappy about the statements of the UPP Founder, the chiefs decided to banish him, but Akwasi Addai Odike re-emphasized his point with the viewpoint that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had said the same thing.



He also described the action by the chiefs as one that contradicts the principles of democracy, particularly because he was denied a fair hearing.



“I have not even been charged with any wrongdoing. Neither was I called to answer to any offence. They just called the chiefs as soon as they received the tape of my statement and slaughtered a ram to banish me from Manhyia. What is then the essence of the democracy we are practising? If you have heard something you are not happy with, you should at least call me to explain myself. They rather went ahead to banish me and have also called the chief of my hometown to also banish me. The chief came from Italy to ascend the stool, is that how people are banished in Italy where he came from?” Odike questioned.







