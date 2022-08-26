Odike accuses Otumfuo’s driver of being part of thugs who attacked his office

Odike says one of the thugs drives the Otumfuo

The embattled Founder and presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has accused a man who he says is the driver of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to Odike, when he was attacked in his office recently, he made out all the people who did so.



Speaking on the Thursday, August 25, 2022, edition of Eyewitness News on Citi FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the politician claimed that, of the young men who attacked his office, one of the young men was the driver of the Asante king.



“I am hiding because they hired thugs to come and kill me in my office. I know them; all the boys, I saw them. One is the driver of Otumfuo. I know all of them; I know where they operate from. I’ve reported the matter, I’ve reported the matter and the police are now manhunting them. I know all of them; I saw them,” he said with all confidence.



Odike recently incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly accusing some chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being embroiled in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



The Kumasi Traditional Council last week performed rituals to banish Odike on the back of the comments.

According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.







The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



Odike is said to have been summoned by the Manhyia Palace and is expected to appear before the chiefs on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Odike has stated that he will only apologise to Manhyia if the Council reverses his banishment.

According to him, the chiefs denied him natural justice by refusing to hear his side of the matter before going ahead to banish him.



