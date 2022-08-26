Odike asks Kumasi Traditional Council to nullify banishment before he apologises

Odike

Akwasi Addai a.k.a. Odike the founder and leader of the United Front Party - UFP - has indicated that he can only apologise to the Kumasi Traditional Council after his banishment from the Ashanti Region is nullified.

According to the businessman cum politician, his inability to appear before the Council on Thursday was because he had been banned from entering the Manhyia Palace.



“I did not go because I have been banished from Manhyia Palace and traditional instructions have to be respected,” Odike said in a Joy FM interview on Thursday, August 25.



He explained that banishment in an Akan community “is a spiritual matter, it is not as physical as you may term them. I have been banished, a sheep has been slaughtered, a slur has been cast on my personality, it is not a joke so if I step there, anybody can come after me that I have disrespected the elders and come to the palace where I have been banished and kill me."



To him, the Kumasi Traditional Council had to terminate the banishment before he can go before them and render his apology for his comments insinuating that the chiefs were involved in galamsey.



When asked if that means he admits he was wrong, he replied in the negative.

Odike explained further that the Kumasi Traditional Council would “have to start the whole process again” insisting he does not know where he went wrong.



“They have to terminate the banishment first before I can appear before them. Then it is just like a court, they will tell you ABCD is not pleasant to us, so retract them and apologise. So I don’t know now where I went wrong," Odike who was speaking from his hiding place said.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi Traditional Council has asked the radio station on which Odike made those comments to cease operations before they can be heard.



The Council led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI further asked the management of Oyerepa FM to use proper traditionally laid-down procedures in rendering the apology.



"We are demanding that the media house will render an unqualified apology to us. We want them to use the appropriate channel in doing so. Also, the media house should temporarily halt its operations until the pending issues are resolved.”

Background



Odike had accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, destroying water bodies and forest resources in the country.



He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.



Following the unfavourable comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.



Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.

Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme.



No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



