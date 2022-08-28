Odike isn't Otumfuo’s linguist to re-echo his thoughts – Ambassador Ohene Agyekum

Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum

Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum has warned sections of Ghanaians who claim, embattled politician and businessman, Akwasi Addai alias Odike, accusing Chiefs in the Ashanti region of being complicit galamsey was only re-echoing claims of the revered Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to desist from that.

The veteran Career Diplomat in a radio interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com says Mr. Odike if even was re-echoing the position of Otumfuo, was not qualified to do so as he was not the linguist of the revered king as tradition demands.



‘‘How can anybody think, Odike, who I consider my little brother, can re-echo Otumfuo’s words? No, it’s not right, and he as Ashanti should know better’’



‘‘You see, it is not what he said is how he said it? Odike commentary was just disrespectful to Nananom, when Otumfuo spoke he didn’t make any reference to any institutions, chiefs, or area’’



‘‘Odike is not a linguist, I am not a linguist, so what authority do I have to go and say, that Otumfuo says this, so there is a difference’’



‘’I know him Odike, he comes from Adumasa, and he knows the traditions of our people, he can’t on any day claim he was speaking Otumfuo’s’ words, who dare you even think that not to even say that’’ he questioned.

‘‘Odike has no reason to accuse Manhyia or Nananom of galamsey, if he is summoned to the place can he mention any chief he has seen involved in galamsey.



Earlier MyNewsGh.com published a story and post by Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni jumping to the defense of Akwasi Addai Odike.



Several media reports have suggested that Odike has incurred the wrath of Chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom and has subsequently been banished.



His Crime? Odike is said to have said on the radio that the Chiefs are aware of the galamsey going on in their communities but have refused to end it.



He called on the youth in the Ashanti Region to take their destinies into their own hands and rise up against Chiefs who support these illegal mining activities in water bodies and lands in the communities.

Reacting to the recent development, Manasseh Azure says he sees nothing wrong with what Odike said.



To him, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II while speaking on galamsey said some chiefs are involved and therefore they should bow their heads down in shame.



“When Otumfuo said 30% of the gathering knew those who were engaged in galamsey, he did not leave out the chiefs,” he said in a post on Facebook.



Adding that “So why would the chiefs be angry when Odike said the chiefs should stop the galamsey in Asanteman? Or do the chiefs not have the power to stop the Chinese and other people who invade the lands of the Asante people to destroy their water bodies, forests and the riches of the people?”



Ambassador Ohene Agyekum, says other thinking like Manasseh have no justifications when the Ashanti Kingdom has its own traditional beliefs and must be respected as such.

‘‘In our Akan traditions and customs , the Otumfuo speaks not directly to his subjects, and that is why we have a linguist (Okyeame), is not just for Otumfuo alone , for all chiefs there are Akyeame, and the Akyeame’s duty is to send a direct message for Otumfuo to his subjects’’



''Nobody else has the right to speak for Otumfuo, you are not an appointed Okyeame to speak on behalf of the Otumfuo or the chiefs''



‘‘Listening to Otumfuo is the said video been used as the defense, Otumfuo had the authority, an occupant of the golden stool, which embodies the spiritual wellbeing of the Asante people, he is the only one who has that authority’’, he stressed.