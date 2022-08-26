Odike’s anger with the chief who banned him from his hometown after he took electricity to the town

Akwasi Addai Odike is the Founder of the United Progressive Party

The embattled founder and presidential candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has expressed anger at his chief for joining in deepening his current woes.

It will be recalled that the Kumasi Traditional Council banished the politician after he allegedly accused some chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being embroiled in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman-turned-politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



In subsequent comments, Akwasi Addai Odike indicated that the chief of his hometown had also banished him from the town.



In reacting to all the developments in an interview on Citi FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, the politician expressed shock at the chief of his hometown, especially when he had contributed so much to the development of the town.



“The ban is too harsh. Just like myself, can you believe the chief from my hometown has banished me not to come to my own hometown, where I was the one who brought electricity to the town when you weren’t even the chief? I built a clinic.



“If you go to my town, Odike Ward is there. One District One Factory, I am building one in this same town, yet he went on a press conference to banish me from my own hometown. I’ve built a house – 15 bedrooms, for my family who live in that village. How can you banish somebody in this 21st century?” he quizzed.

Odike is said to have been summoned by the Manhyia Palace and is expected to appear before the chiefs on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Odike has stated that he will only apologise to Manhyia if the Council reverses his banishment.



According to him, the chiefs denied him natural justice by refusing to hear his side of the matter before going ahead to banish him.



