Odike’s woes deepen as Asante Bediatuo’s lawyers issue a one-week ultimatum

Odike has been given a one week ultimatum by Asante Bediatuo's lawyers to apologise

Lawyers for the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, have demanded a retraction and apology from the embattled founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias ‘Odike’.

Odike recently incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly accusing some chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being embroiled in illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



On the back of the same matter, lawyers at Marfo and Associates in a letter dated August 24, 2022, say Odike deliberately sought to malign the President’s Executive Secretary when he said in a radio interview that “Bediatuo of flagstaff house has brought people to Bosomefreho to engage in galamsey”.



According to the lawyers, Odike failed to verify his claims while intended on maligning, causing public disaffection, injuring their client’s reputation and reducing his reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.



The lawyers, therefore, demanded a retraction and apology from Odike for his comment noting that a failure on his part could result in the commencement of legal action against him.



“In view of the aforesaid, we are instructed to demand an immediate retraction and apology for the malicious and defamatory publication within a week upon receipt of this letter.

“Please be informed that we have our client's firm instructions to commence legal proceedings against you to vindicate his grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to accede to our request within the period stated supra,” the letter said.



Meanwhile, the Kumasi Traditional Council last week performed rituals to banish Odike on the back of comments he made accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining (galamsey).



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.







