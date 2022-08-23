Odike vows not to apologise to Manhyia Palace; says the ‘battle lines have been drawn’

Akwasi Addai

Akwasi Addai popularly called Odike, has indicated that he is not ready to apologise to the Manhyia Palace.

According to the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), he is unfazed about the armed attacks on his office thereby, declaring his readiness to face off with the chiefs of Kumasi.



He noted that he cannot be at the beck and call of the people who are after his life, therefore the "battle lines have been drawn" now.



“People who are after my life, how can I apologise to them? They want to kill me so why should I go on my knees and beg them? That portion is past and gone. No reconciliation. The battle lines have been drawn. I have to take good care of myself and see how the Police will assist me in terms of security," Odike told Joy News in an interview.



He accused Manhyia Palace, seat of the Asante Kingdom, of sanctioning the attacks on his office. To him, he has been vindicated on his stance about the chiefs.



When asked if he is afraid for his life, Odike said, “Physically yes. I am traumatized. But God is with me.”

Background



Odike in a recent interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM criticised chiefs within the Asante Kingdom for failing to help end illegal mining activities in the region.



He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against the chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.



His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.



Narrating what transpired to Accra-based Citi FM, the businessman turned politician said;

“The genesis of the whole issue started on 17th August. I was invited to a panel discussion on Oyerepa FM and TV and the topic was galamsey menace and its devastating effect on society. When it got to my turn, I pointed accusing fingers at our chiefs that they have been reluctant to help us fight galamsey. I went further to say that, I suspect that they were behind galamsey and that’s why we are unable to fight the menace.



“This message didn’t go down well with our chiefs. They organised themselves in the palace and slaughtered a sheep to banish me from the palace. As if that was not enough, they reported me to the police. I went there to write my version of the whole thing. Then they told my chief to banish me from my hometown and freeze my assets there. So this morning [after the ransacking of my office] I went back to the police station to report it.”



PEN/SARA