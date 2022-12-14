Odike won a GH¢10 million contract from NPP and sold it to Wontumi – Abronye claims

Abronye says Odike and other opposition figures are enjoying at the expense of NPP members

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has accused his party of neglecting hardworking members of the NPP.

According to Abronye, officials of the party who have been appointed in the current government have rather been focused on rewarding members of opposition parties at the expense of NPP members.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Abronye, citing an example, alleged that the government awarded a GH¢10 million contract to the founder and leader of the United Front Party, Akwasi Addai Odike.



"It will amaze you that party executives who are industrious farmers are begging for loans from a certain bank [name withheld] to expand their businesses, but to no avail. These farmers have been denied support, yet Akwasi Addai Odike has been given $50,000 by this same state bank to set up a factory in Kumasi, and absolutely nothing has been done on the purported land.



"Odike has squandered the money to the bone, yet he is always on radio and TV insulting the president. Same Akwasi Addai Odike was awarded a cocoa road contract worth GHS 10 million and sold it to our Chairman Wontumi for GHS 800,000," he alleged.



Abronye emphasized that current government officials have been focused on rewarding their cronies from opposition parties, while people who contribute to the growth of the NPP have been sidelined.



"Meanwhile, the contract documents of party officers who are sustaining the party including my good self, contract documents every now and then, mysteriously disappear from the Jubilee House. Other die-hard faithfuls have not even seen a contract before.



"Is Odike better than our regional chairmen, our constituency executives, or former party stewards who are dying of hunger? Or did Odike sacrifice more than our teeming footsoldiers?" he questioned.



Abronye's outburst was in response to claims that the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is building a mega-mansion in the plush East Legon Hills area with funding from NPP officials.



"If Sammy Gyamfi and Co. are enjoying today, then we should blame some of these government appointees who are financing them.

"Personally, I have stopped defending the party because of this. Some of our appointees pay NDC communicators monthly to stop them from attacking them but do not care about those who defend the president," Abronye added.



Read the full statement by Abronye below:



SAMMY GYAMFI’S MANSION WAS FUNDED BY SOME NPP APPOINTEES; SEVERAL OTHER NDC COMMUNICATORS ARE ON THE PAYROLL OF TOP NPP APPOINTEES.



I have seen a video of George Opare Addo which has been widely circulated by some npp footsoldiers and patriots concerning a house Sammy Gyamfi is building at Airport Residential area.



The most important question footsoldiers must ask ourselves is who gave him the money to construct the said building? What is his source of wealth in opposition? Or is it the case that he is benefiting from this administration than those who birth it?



As a matter of fact, part of the money came from monies Mr. Mahama diverted from the state through several corrupt activities that occurred under the erstwhile government of which we (NPP Government) have been unable to prosecute a majority of such cases however, a large chunk of the money also came from NPP bigwigs.



Indeed, not all NPP faithfuls can be appointees but all worked hard to birth this government. In fact, some persons who survived incidents that may have taken their lives just to see NPP win power in 2016 are the ones suffering the most.



As a footsoldier, what support have you received from the government appointees you see living lavish lifestyles on social media?



I know a government appointee who flies NDC communicators to Dubai for holidays so as to stop them from attacking his personality and the agency he heads working as a CEO.

Same NDC communicators will sit on Tv attacking Akufo Addo left, right, centre and using all manner of words and that seems not to be a problem for such CEO’s and appointees because all they care about is their side chicks and themselves.



The benefit Sammy Gyamfi and Co has received from this government’s appointees far exceed what constituency executives, Regional Executives, polling stations executives and foot soldiers combined have received since this party came to power.



In recent times, I have been calling on the president Akufo Addo government and his appointees to publish list of projects that have been given to Regional chairmen, Regional Executives and Constituency Executives since 2017.



I have informed the Chief of staff, The president, Vice President, former GS and Gaby Otchere Darko about this issue and nothing has been done about it. I have on so many occasions informed the president about how myself and several other persons who sacrificed to birth this government have been maltreated by his government and I don’t think the president can on any day deny this.



Those who sacrificed the most in 2016 are those suffering the most today.



Today, NPP is in power but certain serial callers, social media activists even struggle to make ends meet.



If I kwame Baffoe Abronye and my colleague Regional Chairpersons, Former Constituency Chairmen, Current and former constituencies Executives are suffering, how much more a footsoldier, serial caller, social media activist, etc..



It will amaze you that, party executives who are industrious farmers are begging for loans from a certain Bank [Name withheld] to expand their businesses, but to no avail.



These farmers have been denied support yet AKwasi Addai Odike has been given $50,000 by this same state bank to set up a factory in Kumasi and absolutely nothing has been done on the purported land.

Odike has squandered the money to the bone and yet he is always on Radio and TV insulting the President.



Same Akwasi Addai Odike was awarded a cocoa road contract worth GHS 10 million and sold it to our Chairman WONTUMI for GHS 800,000.00



Meanwhile the contract documents of party officers who are sustaining the party including my good self contract documents every now and then mysteriously disappear from the Jubliee house. Other die hard faithfuls have not even seen a contract before.



Is Odike better than our Regional Chairmen, our constituency executives, former party Stewart who are dying of hunger? Or did Odike sacrifice more than our teeming footsoldiers?



Again, Aseidu Nketia in 2018 had mining concessions from the late Sir John but NPP executives were denied same.



Today, certain appointees are still giving out juicy contracts to known NDC officers while our own remain neglected.



If Sammy Gyamfi and Co are enjoying today then we should blame some of this government appointees who are financing them.



Personally I have stopped defending the party because of this.



Some of our appointees pay NDC communicators monthly to stop them from attacking them but do not care about those who defend the President.

If all our ministers and appointees are like Napo, Ursula Owusu, Amoako Atta, Dr Afriye Akoto, Kan Dapaah and Ken Ofori Atta , Baffour Awuah, Kennedy Agyapong , Dr Boadi of Geftfund and our able and dynamic vice president then we are good to break the 8 because these appointees and “big men” are not afraid of any attack from the NDC let alone bribing them to keep quiet. These appointees especially head of state agencies should know that the NPP has a vibrant communication team than the NDC but because of their wickedness the party is today suffering.



I know several party officers and foot soldiers are suffering to death but can’t speak out. For me, I will speak out!



Breaking the 8 is possible only if our appointees will stop being self centered and greedy.



The irony is that, the few benefiting from this government are rather feeding NDC officers so that in the unlikely situation when NDC wins power they will also feed them.



In my next episode, I will name and shame NPP appointees funding NDC communicators and anti Akufo Addo crusaders.



Arise Arise Arise NPP Footsoldiers.



Arise To Save The Party



To be continued……



GA/SEA