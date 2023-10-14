Odododiodio: NDC condemns assault on reporter during chaotic parliamentary vetting

Chaos erupts at NDC parliamentary vetting; Party office vandalised

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the violent assault on the journalist from Accra-based Citi FM/TV during the chaotic vetting process of parliamentary aspirants in the Odododiodio constituency.

According to the NDC, the act of assault on the journalist by the party’s members in the Odododiodio constituency is irresponsible and does not reflect the party’s position on media freedom.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), South La Regional Office was plunged into chaos during the vetting process of the parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency, on October 13, 2023.



Supporters of rival NDC parliamentary aspirants clashed, leading to property damage and the vandalization of the party's local office.



In the midst of the chaos and violence, Akusua Otchere, a reporter for Citi FM/TV, became a victim of a brutal attack and physical abuse.



In a statement signed by the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC expressed deep concerns about the attack on the reporter and offered an apology to the journalist and the media house.

“While the party was vetting aspirants for our upcoming Parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio constituency, some aggrieved persons took the law into their own hands and engaged in acts of vandalism. In the course of the pandemonium, a journalist with Accra-based Citi TM/TV by name Akusua Otchere was attacked and manhandled.



“The NDC regrets and condemns the attack on Akosua Otchere in no uncertain terms. The conduct of the people who attacked the journalist is highlighted as irresponsible and does not reflect our identity as defenders of press freedom and a party that fosters a cordial working relationship with the media,” part of the statement read.



The statement continued, “We wish to unreservedly apologize to the journalist, Akosua Otchere and the entire CitiTV/FM fraternity for this sad development.”



The statement went on to describe the actions of the attackers as irresponsible and inconsistent with the party's values of defending press freedom and fostering a harmonious relationship with the media.



“The NDC is a truly democratic and peace-loving political institution that upholds the critical role of the media in nation-building. We neither subscribe to nor condone acts of violence of any form let alone attacks on journalists.

“The party takes full responsibility for this unfortunate incident and assures the general public that we shall take immediate steps to fish out the perpetrators. All found culpable shall be dealt with in accordance with the disciplinary rules of the party and the laws of Ghana,” it added.



The attack on Akosua Otchere adds to the number of journalists who have been attacked or manhandled by politically linked persons or parties.



According to the annual Global Press Freedom rankings by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ghana fell two places, from 60th in 2022, to 62nd, in the 2023 rankings.



In Africa, Ghana’s ranking improved by a point, placing 9th in 2023 as against 10th in 2022.



