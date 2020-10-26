Odododiodoo clash: Call violent Nii Lante Vanderpuye to order – Bannerman to eminent Ghanaians

Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, has urged the Ga traditional council, Imams and other well-meaning Ghanaians to call incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye to order following the violence that erupted over the weekend.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed during a peaceful match, resulting in the injury of many.



Videos circulating on social media show the supporters in party colours throwing stones, bottles and other items at each other at a junction called One Way in the Odododiodio constituency.



Reacting to this development on Citi News, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, accused the incumbent of inciting the youth to cause chaos in the constituency.

He is therefore calling on the police and other eminent Ghanaians to call his opponent to order for peace to prevail in the constituency before they take matter into their hands.



“I call on the police to as a matter of urgency arrest the NDC thugs and let the law take its full course to serve as a deterrent to their likes. Failing which we will be left with no other option than to take matters into our hands.”



“I also call on the Ga Traditional Council, the clergy, Imams, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to call the violent MP to order.”