Oduman Zongo Chief honoured

Zongo Chief of Oduman, Sarki Sule Mandi

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Zongo Chief of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis, Sarki Abass Usif, has honoured Sarki Sule Mandi, the Zongo Chief of Oduman with a citation.

Sarki Abass Usif extolled the Oduman Zongo Chief for the sacrifice and dedication to the people that have made a significant impact in Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis and society at large.



The citation was presented at a durbar of Chiefs during the installation of cabinet members of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis Zongo Chief which was held over the weekend in Accra.



The citation was also aimed at recognizing his efforts, hard work, and overwhelming support for the development of Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis Zongo.



Due to his calm, respectful, and peace-loving nature, Sarki Sule Mandi has been at the forefront of settling disputes within the Oduman Zongo and has a lot of influence within the Muslim communities in Ghana.



He has, in diverse ways, supported the youth of Oduman and other neighboring towns within the municipality.



The Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis Zongo Chief, in a citation, acknowledged Sarki Sule Mandi as a brother with a heart of gold adding that the Oduman Zongo Chief formed part of the success of Vicolis Zongo.

"The sacrifices you and the people of Oduman Zango made are well documented in our history. You are an honorary member of Olobu - Vicolis Zango chieftaincy history," Sarki Abass Usif said in a citation.



"You helped define the true meaning of patience and sacrifice to the best of my knowledge. A brother with a heart of gold the success of people is a great concern to you, more so the Success of the people of Vicolis Zango is something you helped establish, a legacy worthy of remembrance" he noted.



He stated in the citation that Personally and on behalf of the people of Vicolis, we



extend our profound gratitude to you and your people.



"Someone once said" Good begets good, likewise evil begets not good but evil". A companion of all that is good is a trait you inherited from your dad from young age till the present time, a trait worthy of emulating by all for the betterment of humanity."