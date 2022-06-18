Odumase-Krobo court jails woman for causing harm to a child

File photo

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has imprisoned a 29-year-old woman, Nora Fumador for 36 months with hard labour for causing harm to a child.

Nora Fumador pleaded guilty to causing harm to the girl when she appeared before the court presided over by Frank Gbeddy on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.



She was subsequently sentenced on her own plea.



Making his case, the Prosecutor, Detective Chief/Insp, Daniel Apedo told the court that the girl had been living with Nora at Berlekope, a suburb of Kpong for the past two years.



This was after the biological mother of the victim left her in her care while she travelled to the Ashanti Region to work.



Contrary to the accused's earlier statement to police that she knew nothing about the cause of the victim's fractured arm and visible marks obviously of abuse all over her body, prosecution however established that the accused who frequently beat the child, on the 27th of May, 2022, beat her again for defecating on herself.



The convict in the cause of beating the child, hit her hand with a stick of sugarcane, fracturing the left hand.

The victim suffered a swollen jaw in the process.



The prosecution said the convict also inflicted blade wounds on the child.



She was subsequently compelled to send her to a herbalist for treatment and later to the St Martin de Porres hospital.



Meanwhile, the victim's mother, Emefa Mlalo, 22, told police that she was forced to leave her daughter in the care of Nora whom she lived with in the same house in Berlekope after she got a job as a cook at a chop bar in Kumasi.



According to her, she sent upkeep money for her child on a regular basis while her friend assured her anytime she called that her daughter was fine.



The court further directed that victim be taken to the department of social welfare and subsequently put in a proper home.

Background



The convict, a seamstress by profession was arrested on Monday, May 30, 2022 over allegations of abusing and torturing her foster child, aged 6.



According to information gathered from the Odumase District Police Command, 29-Year-old Nora Fumador was arrested when she showed up at the St. Martin De Porres hospital at Agomanya to seek treatment for the child after she was compelled to do so.



Aside from the physical marks of abuse on the body of the victim, further medical examinations revealed she also suffered a fracture of the left arm and was also malnourished.



The victim also suffered multiple injuries which were at various stages of healing, all over the body including the head, legs, feet, abdomen and the back.