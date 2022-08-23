Odumase Krobo residents mobilizing amidst tension over alleged military brutalities

Some military personnel brutalised residents of Odumase Krobo

Residents of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region are alleging that they are being brutalised by some military personnel.

Currently, the residents are mobilizing on the streets of Odumase Krobo right from Nuaso community and they are chanting songs while the military and police are patrolling the area.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in response to the alleged military attacks on residents have said nothing about what happened at Nuaso on Monday, August 22, 2022.



“In Nuaso Old Town, there was resistance. One woman threatened to pour hot oil on the ECG personnel and the military.

“A crowd started amassing around one ECG Team. The Military was able to receive a cutlass from one of those who were amassing around the ECG people,” ECG narrated.



According to ECG, there have been reports of constant verbal abuse and attacks on the installation personnel in Nuaso Old Town.



“The Team has withdrawn from Nuaso Old Town. ECG condemns these attacks and unfortunate situations. We keep calling for peace and calm so we can discharge our duties peacefully.”