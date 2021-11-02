Odumase-Krobo residents undergo free breast cancer screening

A participant at the health screening

Source: Michael Oberteye , Contributor

Some members of the general public at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region on Saturday benefitted from the benevolence of the Narh-Bita Hospital when they received free health screening and medication.

The Tema-based hospital partnered with the Manya Krobo Development Foundation for a breast cancer screening exercise among others as part of the celebrations of the annual Ngmayemi festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.



The event organized by the Narh-Bita Hospital and Narh-Bita College in commemoration of the October breast cancer awareness month was patronized by a cross-section of the general public, the majority of whom were women, and was backed with sensitization and counseling sessions for patrons.



With outreaches and health screening being a core value of the hospital, the facility put together a team of medical professionals to conduct the exercise.



The beneficiaries had their vitals taken, sugar check, counseling and consultation, breast cancer screening, and the free administration of appropriate medication for conditions such as malaria, fever, worm infestation, urinary tract infections, and other common conditions, to patrons who needed them.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, the Deputy Director of the Narh-Bita Hospital, Dr. Catherine Larko Narh Menka said this was to offer the facility the opportunity to sensitize women in particular and the general public on the need to ensure regular health checks.



“Because it is breast cancer awareness month, we wanted to take the opportunity to screen women and also sensitize them on how to self-examine. The other thing is also to sensitize the community to the fact that they have to have regular general health checks,” she said.



The Deputy Medical Director who said cases of high blood pressure were recorded on the day noted that those with serious conditions were however referred to health facilities for further attention.



Dr. Larko urged members of the public, including men to ensure they walk into recognized health facilities for regular breast screening.