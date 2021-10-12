Odumase police impound 20 unregistered motorbikes

Photo of the impounded motorbikes

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Odumase District Police Command of the Eastern Region in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service has impounded 20 unregistered motorbikes within the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The operation led by the Odumase District Police Commander, Supt. Doris Akua Grant sought to warn potential unregistered vehicle users of the police’s resolve to come after them.



The Police Commander noted that the exercise was aimed at reducing criminal offenses involving unregistered motorbikes in the area as well as ensuring that they comply with road safety precautions.



The exercise was the second of its kind this year where a number of motorbikes were impounded and offending riders appeared before court and fined.

Supt. Grant said a special screening exercise would be conducted on the motorbikes and culpable owners sent to court for the necessary process.



“We impounded 20 of them [motorbikes] and so those that are culpable, we’ll take them to court. We’ll screen them, we’ll check for their riders’ licenses, whether the motors are registered,” she said.



Supt Doris Grant who disclosed that the rate of motorbike accidents in the municipality was worrying noted that the exercise would continue to ensure that motorists complied with all road safety precautions to avert further road crashes.