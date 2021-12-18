Oduwacoin Wakanda One City of Return trade expo ends on high note

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A historic gathering of independent leaders of African descent from the US, UK. China, the Caribbean Islands, and Continental Africa have met in Cape Coast, Ghana, for the Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo.

It was Oduwacoin that sponsored the Genesis of Africa's Economic Revolution- themed Wakanda One City of Return Trade Expo on December 3rd to 11th 2021. Organizers of the event succeeded in staying in tune with their mission to bring people of African descent together to empower them through trade and technology. Oduwacoin, The only African Blockchain Solution providers were on board to sponsor the all-important event.



And for the first time, independent leaders of African descent from the US, UK. China, the Caribbean Islands, and Africa assembled in Ghana as one people.



The last time this happened was in 1963 when the Organization of African Unity was created.



Ghana, home to Kwame Nkrumah was an amazing host especially Cape Coast.

It is likely that Ghana is becoming the gateway to the African Diaspora coming back to Africa. There is hope.



The African Diaspora Development Institute team led by H.E Ambassador Dr Arikana Chihombori Quao and Prof. PLO Lumumba the organic voices for people of African descent showed up and made the event spectacular in value.



Participants lauded Nana Obokese Ampah of Asebu State highly for being the catalyst to the event.



ODUWACOIN is proving without any doubt that it is definitely the first Pan-African Crypto with a message for Africa.