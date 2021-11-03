'Of what use is E-Pharmacy to the ordinary Ghanaian? - Sammy Gyamfi to Bawumia

Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

• Sammy Gyamfi has questioned the importance of the proposed E-Pharmacy to the ordinary Ghanaian

• The E-Pharmacy will be launched in Ghana by end of 2021



•45 pharmacies are currently piloting the E-Pharmacy



Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has questioned the government about the impact the proposed E-Pharmacy will have on the ordinary Ghanaian.



This comes on the back of the announcement made by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, about the possible introduction of E-Pharmacy which will make Ghana the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to implement the innovation.



Dr. Bawumia said that the E-Pharmacy will ensure pharmacies in the country are digitized on a platform to enable consumers to gain access to purchase medicines.



“To address the challenge of patients or person facing difficulties when trying to find medicines in pharmacies, I challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to digitize the operations of pharmacies in Ghana. Following this and working with my office, the Pharmacy Council in collaboration with the private sector has completed work on a digital platform; E-Pharmacy for all pharmacies in Ghana and a pilot of 45 pharmacies is currently ongoing,” he said.

Reacting to this, Sammy Gyamfi has questioned the vice president on how it can help improve the livelihood “of the many Ghanaians who are suffering”.



He added that the solutions to Ghana’s numerous economic problems do not lie in digitization lectures.



“Of what use is E-Pharmacy to the ordinary Ghanaian who is reeling under excruciating economic hardships as a result of the introduction of excessive taxes and steep increases in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government?



“Of what use is “E-this and E-that” to the ordinary Ghanaian who is jobless and cannot even afford to buy mobile data to access these digital platforms?" Sammy Gyamfi said in an opinion piece published by MyJoyonline.com



