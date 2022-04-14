Ofaakor Murder: Five remanded in custody

Gavel | File photo

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor District Court has remanded five persons into Police custody for allegedly murdering one Isaac Mensah at Papase No.1, a suburb in the Awutu Senya West District over a land dispute.

Three others allegedly involved in the crime are on the run and the Police are on their heels.



The accused persons identified as Godson Koli, Christopher Koli, Godsway Forwornu, James Nii Armah and John Tiaku, pleaded not guilty to provisional charge with murder and are to re-appear on Friday, April 22.



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peter Amponsah told the Court presided over by Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, that investigations were ongoing and prayed for the accused persons to be remanded.

According to him, the deceased was murdered at a sand winning site at Papase No. 1 after a confrontation over ownership of a piece of land.



Tiaku who accompanied the deceased to the site, was arrested by the Police.



The Prosecutor said documents were being prepared to the Attorney General’s office for advice.