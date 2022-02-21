Office of First Lady, so much expected of us – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said the office of First Lady is a unique position with so much expected from them but they [First Ladies] try their best to work for the well-being of their people.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said First Ladies derive enormous satisfaction and a sense of fulfilment in meeting the needs of citizens, especially women and children, who are the most vulnerable in society.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo said these in a Facebook post after her trip to Luanda, the capital of Angola, over the weekend to help her fellow First Lady, Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço of Angola launch her foundation.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo wished Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço and The Fundação Ngana Zenza Foundation “all the best as they touch lives.”



Mrs. Akufo-Addo has her own Foundation established in January 2017, the Rebecca Foundation, to complement the efforts of the government by supporting and promoting initiatives that improve the economic status of women; enhancing literacy and learning skills in children; improving environmental health and sanitation by greening public spaces.