Office of Special Prosecutor gets GH¢ 176M allocation for 2022

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

Parliament has approved the sum of One Hundred and Seventy Million, Five Hundred and Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢170,504,000.00) to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to implement its programme of activities for 2022 financial year.

As part of its Policy and Programme Proposals for the period under review, the Office planned to complete investigations into about 31 active cases currently being handled and to also investigate and prosecute of cases that are pending.



It has planned to recruit about 249 staff, train existing staff and resource them to deliver.



The Office will also carry out what it called anti-corruption risk assessment and review of all major public contracts, legislations and draft legislations and to also institute an Annual Ghana Corruption League Table.

“Acquisition of security, surveillance, counter-surveillance, and intelligence equipment.



Procurement of vehicles”, are issues the office intend to addressed. It intends to commence the preparation of Integrity Plans by all public institutions, departments, agencies and companies.