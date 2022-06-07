Office of the Special Prosecutor was created to harass the NDC - Ataboadey Awontiirim

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim, has alleged that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was created by the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo just to terrorise the members of the opposition NDC.



According to him, the plan of the New Patriotic Party government (NPP) was to use a National Democratic Congress member in the person of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to prosecute members.



Awontiirim, who was speaking in an XYT TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, indicated that the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, not looking into the many acts of corruption under this government, was proof that his office was only created for the NDC.



“… they created the special prosecutor with an agenda. The agenda was to use it to harass NDC people by Martin Amidu. They wanted to use Martin Amidu to harass the NDC members so that when we complain, the government will say Martin Amidu is our own person and he will not prosecute you wrongly.

“… that was their agenda, we can read into it we are not stupid people in this country, we are not buffoons,” he said in Twi.



Also, the former MP criticised Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, for saying that Ghanaians should park their cars if they cannot buy fuel because the government cannot provide subsidies for petroleum products.



The former MP made this remark after the OSP detained NDC activist, Dela Coffie, who turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor declared the National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist wanted for “corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document.”



