Officers implicated in bullion van robberies won’t be shielded – Police administration

Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori

Multiple bullion van robberies recorded across Ghana

Police make a breakthrough in bullion van robbery investigations



Two police officers implicated in bullion van attacks



The Ghana Police Service administration has reiterated its commitment to rooting out bad nuts within the service.



Speaking on the back of the arrest of two police officers in connection with recent robbery attacks on bullion vans across the country, the Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, assured that the administration is bent on conducting thorough investigations into the matter.



“The police administration will not protect anyone who does wrong in the service. We have got two of our own, and investigations are ongoing seriously. At the appropriate time, we will come out clearly with the information. The public should see this as a plan of policing ourselves and dealing with our own in such unfortunate situations. We will ensure that we will carry the spirit and aspirations in terms of protection and better security,” DCOP Kwesi Ofori stated in an interview with Citi News.



Between February 2021 and February 2022, four bullion van attacks were recorded in the country.

In an announcement on Sunday, March 7, 2022, the Ghana Police Service announced a breakthrough in its investigations on the attacks.



“The Ghana Police Service, after several months of painstaking intelligence-led operations at the highest level, has made a major breakthrough in the investigations into multiple Van robberies recorded in Greater Accra.”



“Preliminary investigations have been able to establish the involvement of two policemen and some other suspects,” the police said in its statement.



The series of robberies which, according to the police, were all linked include one at Kingsway in Accra in February 2021 and another at Baatsona on the Spintex Road in March 2021.



The rest occurred at Jamestown (Adedemkpo) in June 2022, and another attempted incident was recorded at North Kaneshie in February 2022.



