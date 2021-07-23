Official: Ghana’s coronavirus cases surpass 100,000

Ghana's coronavirus now over 100,000

Ghana’s total infections of Coronavirus since March 12, 2020, when the first two index cases were recorded are 100,250.

This is an update of the case count released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Friday, July 23.



The figure is, however, specifically on confirmed cases as of Monday, July 19.



Curiously, the active cases have reduced since the last update.



From 3,618, the cases the country is currently managing are 3,560.

Fifteen are in critical conditions while the situation for 25 are said to be severe.



The deaths have increased to 819.



It has not been all gloomy since the outbreak of the disease in March, 2020 as 95,871 persons have recovered after contracting the disease.



The Service has since impressed on all Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the preventive protocols in order to avoid an imminent third wave.