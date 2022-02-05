Offinso Forest District implements measures to reduce forest fires

The Komenda forest reserve

Source: GNA

The Offinso Forest District of the Forestry Commission (FC) in the Ashanti region, has intensified efforts to reduce wildfires in forest reserves in the area.

Nana Brobbey Kwakye Asare I, Assistant District Forest Manager, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Offinso that a ‘social forestry’ programme had been initiated to bring community members in the protection of forest reserves in the district.



The ‘social forestry’ programmes involve the sensitisation and education of members of fringe communities on the dangers of bushfires and the need for them to actively involve themselves to prevent their occurrence.



He said the programme had yielded positive results, adding that communities were now more involved in forest issues and prioritizing the need to protect the forest reserves.



He confessed that the previous approach of targeting and arresting people who entered the forest did not help to address the issue of bushfires in the area, hence the need for a new strategy.



Nana Kwakye Asare, emphasising the vast forest reserves in the Offinso area, said it was important for community members to work hard with forest officers to safeguard the landscapes.



Another effective measure, he mentioned, had been the use of fire belts, which ensured a strip of wood were placed meters away, cleared of combustible materials by various means to enable controlled burning or arrest very small flames.

"We do this so that in case of fire outbreak from the outside forest either through human activities or natural disaster after the fire burns around the fuel woods, it cannot extend to the main reserves”, he stated.



He said the FC had intensified mobile van education, especially during the Harmattan season to reduce human activities such as smoking, hunting, and palm wine tapping, in and outside of the reserves, which mostly caused fires.



Nana Kwakye Asare, touching on activities of illegal chainsaw operation in the area said the Commission had in recent times arrested and prosecuted some offenders.



“Two persons indulged in forest illegalities have been given two years imprisonment each recently", he observed.



Nana Kwakye Asare appealed to residents to refrain from encroachment activities which were the main cause of wild forest fires and called for sustained tree planting activities to recover degraded forests and vegetation in the area.