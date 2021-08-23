Offinso North: I’ll contest again in 2024 – Kwaku Bonsam

Kwaku Bonsam contested the Offinso North Parliamentary seat as an Independent Candidate in 2020

Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is optimistic about his chances of snatching the Offinso North constituency seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He told Kasapa 102.5 FM that he’s hoping to do better in his second attempt after he failed in his first shot to becoming an MP in 2020.



“The electorates were deceived and the vote-buying was massive, but we’re not perturbed. I am not the kind of man that gives up easily. I’m preparing to come back strongly in 2024 and in the next contest, I’m confident I will secure victory,” he told the host, Bonohene.



Kwaku Bonsam, who contested as an independent candidate in the Offinso North constituency lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Ntim Augustine Collins.

He, however, shocked his constituents when he came third after the polls.



Ntim Collins polled 18,614 votes, while the NDC’s Acheampong Ceasar, garnered 17,273 with Kwaku Bonsam securing the third spot with 1305 of the total votes cast.