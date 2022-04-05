Offinso South MP scuttles approval of €30m loan for hospitals

Shot of hospital setting | File photo

The Member of Parliament for Offinso South, Isaac Yaw Opoku, scuttled the approval of over 30 million Euros loan agreement for construction of hospitals in Ayensuano, Effiduase and Offinso.

This is the second time the MP has blocked the approval of the facility kicking against decision to site one of the projects in Offinso North which he argues already has government hospital instead of Offinso South which has none.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu in moving his motion for approval of the loan agreement on Friday stated that the MP had been consulted and thus the matter had been resolved.



“Mr. Speaker I don’t intend to debate my colleague in the Chamber, but I believe the Minister has the prerogative to locate the health center. In the circumstance I will continue to engage in the consultation,” the Health Minister stated.



The MP, however, sprang to his feet to accuse the government of giving the people of Offinso South a raw deal.

“Mr. Speaker we are not been fair to Offinso South, Offinso North has a District Hospital already, they have a Mission Hospital as well. Offinso South is a Municipality and Offinso North come nowhere near Offinso South.



“Offinso North if we are talking about health facilities they have four health centers, do we want to have two government hospital in Offinso North and Offinso South will have none,” Mr. Opoku quizzed.



The Minister was thus compelled to stand down the agreement with the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh reprimanding the said the Offinso MP of washing their dirty linens in public.