Offinsohene saga: This issue is not about raising placards, come and face me – Otumfuo to Offinso youth

Asantehene (right) and some youth of Offinso protesting his rejection of Dr K.K, Sarpong their chief

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has replied the youth of Offinso, who have been protesting his objection to the nomination of the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr, Kofi Koduah Sarpong, as the Paramount Chief of Offinso (Offinso Manhene).

In a video shared by Royal Palace Multimedia, the Asantehene, while addressing a gathering at the Manhyia Palace, after reaffirming his rejection of Dr Sarpong nomination, took a swipe at the youth over their demonstrations on the matter.



He challenged the youth to come and face him at the palace if they really thought they are on the right.



“We fought to establish the Asanteman, we sacrificed for it… it is not about flashiness and wielding placards. You stand aside and make all kinds of comments. Come and stand here and talk to me,” the Asantehene said in Twi.



The overlord of the Ashanti land lamented about Ashantis failing to treasure their culture which is revered across the world.



“God has given us a gift but you don’t respect it, you don’t cherish what you have. Where in this world can you find a golden stool?" he quizzed.

Background:



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on April 28, 2022, days before his departure to the United States, turned down a request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the traditional and the customary protocols.



The kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area chose the former GNPC boss to succeed the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten II.



In reaction to this, some youth of Offinso described the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as an autocratic leader who is overstepping his traditional powers in the seeming chieftaincy dispute in the area.



The youth, without mincing words, kicked against Manhyia Palace’s decision that the kingmakers of the Offinso Traditional Area should bring a new person to succeed the late paramount chief of Offinso.

At a press conference, the concerned members of Offinso Youth said, “Offinso has taken note the Asantehene has taken advantage of the respect our queen mother has for him and therefore over exercising his powers on our queen mother and making him powerless.



“We can say emphatically that Otumfuo has no power to destool or enstool any paramount chief and he should allow Offinso Hemaa to do her work.”



Watch the Asantehene’s remarks in the video below (from 20:00):







