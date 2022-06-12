0
Menu
News

Ofoase Ayirebi gets new police station

New Station.jpeg IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare joined the MP to hand over the station to the District Police Command

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: SPONSORED

Akyem Akokoaso, a town in the Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency has been gifted with a new Police Station built by townsfolk with the support of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare joined the MP to hand over the station to the District Police Command.

At a brief exercise on Saturday, June 11, 2022, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the facility is part of efforts to improve security in the District to complement investments in infrastructure and livelihoods.

“An integral part of the development of any community or country is security. That is why we have made a frantic effort at providing this edifice to carter for the security needs of my beloved constituents especially those in Akokoaso and its immediate environs,” he said.

This the Ofoase Ayirebi MP charged constituents to also contribute their quotas by supporting the Police to effectively fight crime in the constituency since fighting crime is a collective responsibility.

The IGP who officially opened the facility tasked his officers to discharge their duties with dignity and respect.

He further urged his men to ensure that the facility and other resources made available to the service to fight crime in the constituency are properly maintained and taken care of.

Source: SPONSORED
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Terrorism: Ghana making Nigeria's mistakes – Adam Bonna
What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere