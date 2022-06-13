0
Ofoase Ayirebi gets new police station

58967901 21106 Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, IGP cutting the tap to open the new police station

Akyem Akokoaso, a town in the Ofoase/Ayirebi constituency has been gifted with a new Police Station built by townsfolk with the support of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare joined the MP to hand over the station to the District Police Command.

At a brief exercise on Saturday, June 11, 2022, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the facility is part of efforts to improve security in the District to complement investments in infrastructure and livelihoods.

“An integral part of the development of any community or country is security. That is why we have made a frantic effort at providing this edifice to carter for the security needs of my beloved constituents especially those in Akokoaso and its immediate environs,” he said.

This the Ofoase Ayirebi MP charged constituents to also contribute their quotas by supporting the Police to effectively fight crime in the constituency since fighting crime is a collective responsibility.

The IGP who officially opened the facility tasked his officers to discharge their duties with dignity and respect.

He further urged his men to ensure that the facility and other resources made available to the service to fight crime in the constituency are properly maintained and taken care of.

