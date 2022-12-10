Ofori-Atta: 'It’s left with 98 Majority MPs to execute removal agenda' - Minority

James Klutse Avedzi, deputy Minority Leader

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi, says although the efforts by the minority to get the Finance Minister out of office hit a snag, they are waiting on the 98 majority MPs to execute the the removal agenda.

Ninety-eight New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament earlier resolved to boycott the budget presentation and all Finance Ministry-related business should the President refuse to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta immediately.



This new figure is in addition to the previous 80 NPP MPs who demanded the resignation of Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Presidency, Charles Adu-Boahen.



According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the group, Ofori-Atta’s position in government had become untenable, hence the fresh demand for his resignation.



His comment comes after the group had earlier relaxed its demand following a meeting with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim about the issue, James Klutse Avedzi said that now that the Minority has reached the end of the road, it is up to the 98 NPP MPs to carry on what they started.



“As we have come to the end of the road, it is left with the 98 Majority MP’s to decide whether or not they will proceed with their agenda to get the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta removed from office as they earlier demanded,” James Klutse Avedzi told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.