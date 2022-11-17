0
'Ofori-Atta Must Go': NPP’s council of elders to meet Akufo-Addo

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice it will be meeting the president over mounting pressure for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

The elders of the party have met over the issue and want to meet with the president to discuss the way forward on the incessant calls for the removal of the finance minister.

A member of the Council of Elders and former Chief of Staff in the Kufuor administration, Mr. Kwadwo Mpianim, said the council met and a decision was taken for the members to meet with the president to discuss the way forward concerning the internal clamor for the removal of the finance minister.

The former Chief of Staff said this on Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

He said the council cannot take a stand on the matter until it has met with the president.

After a lull, some 98 New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators returned to their earlier demand for Mr. Ofori-Atta's head.

Their resolution followed a meeting on November 15, 2022.

They agreed that Mr. Ofori-Atta must leave the government immediately.

Their spokesman, Asante-Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, said: "We’ve gone back to 'sack him now' and, therefore, should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because, as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to do business with him.

"And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too."

"We’re not saying we won’t do the president’s business; we’re saying we won’t do the president’s business through Ofori-Atta.

"So, if anybody else comes with the president’s business, we’ll participate," he said.

A group sympathetic to the NPP, the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), also issued a press statement in the same direction.

