Ofori-Atta, Ursula must go – Lecturer to Akufo-Addo

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in the Central Region, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change his stance on reshuffles.

According to Dr. Ebenezer Amanoh Teye, the president is creating the impression that reshuffling his appointees is equal to dismissals.



He said it should be made clear to the president that reshuffling is not dismissal.



He explained that reshuffling was a way of transferring appointees from one ministry to the other.



Dr. Teye made these comments in reaction to the president’s statement that his appointees had delivered and that there was no need for a reshuffle.



Dr. Teye was speaking on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Odieshieba Kofi Essuman on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.

He noted: "Even though the president does not owe anybody an explanation for appointing and disappointing his appointees, a reshuffle is a way of re-energising his appointees to take up new portfolios.”



In his view, the clamour for a reshuffle is not only coming from the rank and file of the party but the general populace.



Dr. Teye noted that if the president is adamant about reshuffling his appointees, the ultimate judgement will be delivered on his party in the 2024 polls.



In his view, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, have shown beyond reasonable doubt that they do not deserve to be in office, as far as the management of the economy and the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise are concerned.