Ofori-Atta censure committee dogged by needless contestations – Pratt laments

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has weighed in on the work of the ad hoc committee of Parliament probing a vote of censure against embattled Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the veteran journalist, following proceedings at the November 15 sitting of the committee showed that it was marred by what he called “a series of needless contestations.”

Speaking on the November 16 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, Pratt submitted: “A considerable amount of time is being spent at the committee level on needless contestations.

“And it turns out that they are absolutely needless contestations. Why that is happening, I don’t know,” he stressed.

He had earlier questioned how the chairmanship and membership of the eight-member committee was arrived at.

“The ad hoc committee, I am sitting back and as a citizen, I am just wondering what went into the selection of these persons as members of the ad hoc committee. I can’t make up my mind.

“What consideration went into the selection of the Hon KT Hammond as co-chairman of this committee,” asking same of the co-chairman.

After the first public meeting at which the proponents of the vote of censure justified the seven grounds on which they wanted the Minister removed, Ofori-Atta and his lawyer will get their opportunity to put up a defence when they appear before the committee today.

The Minority filed the motion of censure seeking Ofori-Atta’s removal over mismanagement of the economy. The Minister is also facing a boycott by about 100 MPs of his own party, who are demanding he is sacked by the president immediately.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
