Ofori-Atta has not learnt from his father’s mistake which led to 1972 coup – Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

The Chairman of the Political Committee of the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has slammed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for the current hardships in the country.

Kwame Jantuah said that Ofori-Atta seems not to have learnt from his father, Jonas Ofori-Atta, who was the finance minister of Ghana during the period of economic hardship in Ghana in the 1970s.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, the CPP leading member added that just like Ofori-Atta, his father borrowed so much, landing Ghana into an economic mess which led to the military takeover of Dr Kofi Busia's government by General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.



“Ofori-Atta is not competent enough to run the Finance Ministry, period. He is not competent enough. What is making me sad is that he is making us, rich kids, look as if we can’t do anything.



“Look 1970 who was the finance minister? Jones Ofori-Atta. Who was Jones Ofori-Atta to Ken Ofori-Atta? His father.



“What happened? What precipitated the Kutu Acheampong coup? His son does not learn. His father went for so many loans in the 1970s which kicked the military in and we had the Kutu Acheampong coup. And he (Ofori-Atta) is following, he didn’t learn. You didn’t learn from your father’s mistake and 53 years after we are going through the same thing,” he said.

He added that just like now, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s father, Edward Akufo, was the president of Ghana in 1972 when the coup happened.



“Who was the ceremonial president? The president’s (Akufo-Addo’s) father,” he said.



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/FNOQ