Ofori-Atta is Akufo-Addo’s main problem – PV Jantuah

Akufo-Addo chatting with Ofori-Atta (in white)

Jantuah says Ghanaians should not blame Akufo-Addo for hardship

Ofori-Atta desperate to pass E-Levy, PV Jantuah



Former presidential staffer PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng has accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of being the cause of Ghana's current economic challenges.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not be blamed for the hardship Ghanaians face because the finance minister in charge of Ghana's economy must bear the responsibility.



"We went to look into the life and destiny of the President of Ghana, and we were told that the person working against him is a close ally. We were told that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta," PV Jantuah was quoted by mynewsgh.com.

After running Ghana's economy into a mess, he said the finance minister is now desperately trying to save it through the E-Levy.



The former presidential staffer, who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress' communication team, said, Ofori-Atta's travel to the northern parts of the country to justify the passage of the E-Levy shows he is desperate because he has never been to those parts of the country before.



He further stated that the government of Akufo-Addo cannot improve the lives of Ghanaians because they lie and make promises they know they can't keep.



He added that a clear example is NPP's National Chairman, Freddie Blay's promise to buy vans for each constituency when he becomes party chairman, which he has not fulfilled.