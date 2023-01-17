Ofori-Atta is a ‘driver banza’, it is time for him to go – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, has renewed calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa TV, on Monday, January 16, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Ato Forson likened Ofori-Atta to a reckless driver who drove his car into an accident that completely destroyed it.



He added that Ofori-Atta has to be replaced by a competent hand who will lead the economic recovery process of the nation.



“Every government that comes leaves behind some dent but the dent of this government is like that of an accident car that is beyond repairs. I have never seen anything like this.



“Where we have gotten to the finance minister is a reckless driver. He has taken this country to a point of no return. He has driven us into a ditch. He is a reckless driver. In my local language, he will be called a ‘driver banza’.

“He (Ofori-Atta) has to step aside. Let us give this country’s economy to a competent hand who will drive this country to safety. You can’t be the one to drive us to a ditch and collapse us, injure us and destroy our livelihood and be the same person who is going to take us out of it,” he said in Twi.



Dr Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, also refuted assertions that Ghana’s economic woes are as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said that neighbouring countries including Togo and Burkina Faso, who were also hit by the virus and the war, are not seeing the same economic meltdown Ghana is experiencing now.



